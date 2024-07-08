fbpx
From Diaspora

Mark Asari scores with ‘Energy’ in Eddie Murphy’s latest Netflix movie “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F”

British-Ghanaian star, Mark Asari scores big with ‘Energy’ in new Netflix movie “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F”

The song ‘Energy,’ featuring Mark Asari, is a collaboration with the enigmatic producer, iZNiiK from 2018, has been featured in the Netflix movie “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F”, starring the legendary, Eddie Murphy.

British-Ghanaian singer-songwriter and producer, Mark Asari, continues his stellar ascent in the entertainment industry with another remarkable achievement.

‘Energy,’ a dynamic blend of Electronic, Dance and R&B, featuring Mark with his vocal and lyrical prowess, is featured on iZNiiK’s third EP, aptly titled “EP 3.”

The track’s beat and vibrant energy have set dance floors ablaze and captured the attention of film producers, landing it a coveted sync placement in the latest installment of the iconic “Beverly Hills Cop” franchise.

Mark Asari, reflecting on this milestone, shared, “It feels very surreal and exciting to be included in such a monumental film franchise like “Beverly Hills Cop”, starring a household name like Eddie Murphy.

I still remember the iconic theme tune from when I was a little kid. I’m super grateful for the opportunity and it has given me the inspiration to keep pushing.”

This accomplishment adds to an already impressive list of achievements for Mark Asari. Last year, he captivated audiences with his portrayal of Simba in Disney’s awe-inspiring production, The Lion King: Rhythm of the Pride Lands at Disneyland Paris.

His journey from the bustling streets of London, influenced by his Ghanaian heritage, to global recognition is proof of his relentless dedication and exceptional talent.

From his early days signing with Global Talent and Island Records, performing with the boyband Encore, to collaborations with music luminaries like Ariana Grande and Craig David, Mark Asari’s career trajectory has been extraordinary.

With ‘Energy’ now featured in “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F”, Mark Asari continues to inspire and uplift, demonstrating that with passion and perseverance, the sky’s the limit.

Instagram: markasari Twitter/X: @MarkAsari Facebook: Mark Asari TikTok: markasari

