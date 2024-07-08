Star Vicy’s Vision World Concert Returns on August 17 preceded by ‘Fa Ma Me’ & ‘All Of Me’ Singles out on July 24! – Full Details HERE!

fbpx
Star Vicy’s highly anticipated annual musical event, Vision World, is back for its second edition, promising an electrifying evening of music and celebration preceded by a double single release on July 24th; Fa Ma Me & All Of Me.

After the resounding success of the first edition, which saw a packed room of 200 fans on August 19, 2022, Vision World is set to make an even bigger impact this year. The event will take place on August 17, 2024, at the Afrikiko Night Club on Old Kent Road, London.

Vision World is not just a concert; it is a celebration of Star Vicy’s birthday, bringing together friends, fans, and a lineup of talented artists from all over the UK and beyond.

This year’s event will feature performances by Kevin Omar, Melaning Tee, Danny Lampo, Horlu from Nigeria, Manni B, Kay Bryn, AttitudeHimself, Ephraim Beatz, New ID, FreshAndy, and Bollie, the hitmaker behind “Kiss Your Bride.”

The show will be produced by DJ Cizzy and supported by an array of sponsors and collaborators including Bizzle Entertainment, Royal Hills, Madphat Music, and Vish Clothing, with Afrobeat Unruly by SARIKI serving as media partners. Renowned DJ Tim Westwood has also expressed interest in making an appearance, schedule permitting.

In addition to the thrilling concert, fans can look forward to the release of two new singles from Star Vicy on July 24, 2024. The tracks, titled “Fa Ma Me (Attitude)” and “All of Me,” are set to showcase Star Vicy’s unique blend of Afrodrill, Drill, and Afrobeats genres.

“Fa Ma Me (Attitude)” is inspired by a true story involving Star Vicy and a close female friend. Reflecting on a memorable vacation in Como, Italy, the song captures the moment they both acknowledged their mutual feelings.

Star Vicy explains, “She suggested making a song about our experiences, leading to ‘Fa Ma Me,’ which means ‘I know you want me, and I want you too, so let’s stop pretending and don’t give me attitude.'”

“All of Me” continues the narrative, as Star Vicy expresses his love and commitment to the same friend. “After accepting our feelings, I wanted to tell her she can have all of me,” he says.

“My friends had been telling me she was the one, but I always said we were just friends. This song is about embracing that love.”

Event Details:

  • Event: Vision World
  • Date: August 17, 2024
  • Location: Afrikiko Night Club, 871 Old Kent Road, London SE15 1NX
  • Time: Red Carpet starts at 7 PM
  • Tickets: £10 on Shoobs

Join Star Vicy and an incredible lineup of artists for a night of unforgettable music and celebration. Don’t miss out on this spectacular event and the chance to hear Star Vicy’s latest tracks live.

About Star Vicy:
Star Vicy is a rising star in the Afrodrill, Drill, and Afrobeats music scenes, known for his captivating performances and heartfelt lyrics.

His annual Vision World event has quickly become a highlight in the UK music calendar, drawing fans from across the country to celebrate his birthday and musical journey.

