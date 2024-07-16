Maadwoaah Speaks Out: Gospel Industry Progress and International Exposure

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Mary Amoah who is popularly known as Maadwoaah, has refuted claims that the standards in the Ghanaian gospel music industry have been lowered.

The gospel artiste, credited with a number of songs, insists that the gospel music industry in Ghana is doing far better comparatively.

Many music pundits and critics have over the years criticised the attitudes and posture of recent gospel artistes, accusing them of veering off from the standards of the traditional gospel music.

However, sharing her views on the narrative on BEST FM’s Saturday show, Best Entertainment Zone, hosted by Naacy, the gospel artiste said she does not condone illicit behaviour and the backlash the industry receives, but she thinks they are doing far better than it used to be.

“I don’t see that the standards in the gospel industry have lowered as perceived by people. I see much improvement; I see the eagles God is bringing into the industry. The gospel industry today is getting international exposure, the collaboration Ghanaian gospel artistes are having with other foreign artistes is superb.

“There is no human institution that has not lived without flaws, and I acknowledge the hitches in ours, however, I can say the industry is seeing much progress,” she stated.

On why Nigerian gospel industry is doing extremely well compared to Ghana, Maadwoaah said: “The Nigerians have the numbers in terms of population, they have a large market. Besides, they have people who are willing to always help compared to Ghana.”

Maadwoaah is currently out with Salvation Reign which is doing very well in the industry

