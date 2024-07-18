Stormzy & Maya end relationship for this reason? – Full Details HERE!

Uk-based Ghanaian rapper, Stormzy and television presenter Maya Jama have announced their split, ending a relationship that had been closely followed by fans and media alike.

It will be recalled that Maya and Stormzy met in 2014 and after five years of being together, they separated and rekindled their love in August 2023.

However, it seems their intention to be couples again did not succeed as they have “decided to call it a quit”.

The split was confirmed through a joint statement from both parties, expressing mutual respect and admiration despite their decision to part ways

Stormzy and Maya have officially broken up.



I’ll never forget the way he spoke about her in the NFTR interview, that brudda was in love 😭 pic.twitter.com/xFaLA0cwhj — MB Status𝕏 (@MBStatus134142) July 17, 2024

“We decided to try for the final time in August 2023, and we’ve spent this past year trying our best to make it work; however, we recently decided to call it quit.

We were 21 and 20 when we first met – both at the beginning of our careers – and spent five years growing together and then five years growing separately, so this final attempt required a whole lot of figuring out, relearning, and unlearning, “they said.

The pair further added that they would remain friends, and asked for people “not to cause a fuss” if they see them catching up if they cross paths in the future at events like the Brit Awards.

“We still think the absolute world of each other, we still care and respect each other, we are still grateful for the time we’ve had together, and we are still friends and will always be friends.

We’re kindly asking for the grace to let both of us keep it moving and not be bothered about it (we highly doubt this’ll work, but we’re still kindly asking anyway).

“Love you guys and thank you for all the love you’ve showered us with, it’s been beautiful,” they added.

