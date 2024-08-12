Gina Doe’s Debut Song, “Eye Nokore” is a Reassuring Reminder of God’s Promises – Listen Here NOW!

Ghanaian gospel singer Gina Doe, based in Belgium, has released her debut song, “Eye Nokore.”

The song, which means “It is True” in the Akan language, is a powerful and uplifting anthem that reminds listeners of God’s unwavering promise and faithfulness.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Gina shares, “I wrote ‘Eye Nokore’ during a challenging time in my life.

In the midst of the storm, God ministered to me through the scriptures in Romans 8:31–39, assuring me of His love, protection, and ultimate victory. ‘Eye Nokore’ is a song of hope and encouragement for anyone going through trials and tribulations.”

With its soulful melodies and powerful lyrics seamlessly blends traditional highlife rhythms with contemporary gospel elements, making it a unique and memorable addition to Gina Doe’s discography, “Eye Nokore” resonates with audiences around the world.

The song has been described as a timely reminder of God’s unwavering presence and an anthem of hope for those facing adversity.

Gina Doe is a dynamic and passionate gospel musician and songwriter who is committed to using her music to uplift and inspire others, balancing her creative ministry pursuits with her family life and ministry.

Her debut song, “Eye Nokore,” is a testament to her faith and her desire to share God’s love with the world.

