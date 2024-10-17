With a Beatport #1 record, Ghanaian super producer Kwamzy is set to release ‘Ghost’

With a Beatport #1 record under his belt, Kwamzy is rapidly making his mark in the dance music scene, blending genres and honouring the roots of GQOM, Amapiano, and 3-Step while pushing them into exciting new territory with his innovative approach.

Carving his style from the influences of Vigro Deep’s Amapiano, Gqom, and 3Step pioneer Thakzin, Kwamzy’s latest single, ‘F Them UP,’ exemplifies his commitment to these genres while pushing their boundaries.

A product of international collaboration between South African and Ghanaian artists, ‘F Them UP’ channels the raw, brash energy of Durban’s dance floors.

Ghanaian super producer Kwamzy. Photo Credit: Kwamzy

Based in London but with roots in Ghana, Kwamzy has captured the attention of the dance music scene with his daring, progressive sound. His work blends genre traditions while embracing post-genre experimentation, mastering a full-on sonic barrage within house music.

‘F Them UP’ preserves the core of Gqom’s classic basslines, fusing them with heavy percussion and electronic synths. Featuring Auckland-based DJ and producer NEVERR49, whose expertise in various club styles brings rhythmic fluidity, the track defies barriers and reimagines Amapiano and its diasporic rhythms in a dynamic, cross-continental collaboration.

Kwamzy is no newcomer to the scene. Celebrated as one of the UK’s leading figures in 3Step and Amapiano, he has gained significant recognition, with his remixes and original tracks catching the attention of top-tier DJs such as DBN Gogo, Vyno Miller, and Tiffany Calver.

His production credits include Kabza De Small and ARTWORK’s “Soundtrack Steppin 2024,” as well as executive production on MÖRDA’s latest EP “CR4ZY”.

Kwamzy’s work has even been featured on Black Coffee’s coveted Track ID playlist on Spotify 2024–solidifying his role as a key player in the global dance music community.

With his genre-defying approach and a relentless drive to innovate, Kwamzy has already secured his place as a force to be reckoned with in the dance world. Pre-save his upcoming single ‘Ghost,’ dropping on October 24th here: https://empire.ffm.to/ghostskwamzy and witness the next evolution of Kwamzy’s sonic journey.

For more information on Kwamzy and to stay updated on his latest projects, go to:

Instagram: /kwxmzy

X (Twitter): /kwxmzy

Facebook: /kwxmzy

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic