dESH.DUBS enlists The Mask for powerful new single ‘Ready’ and announces new album “MATAGLAP”

Lazy Dope Records is thrilled to announce the release of ‘Ready,’ the powerful new single from dESH.DUBS, featuring The Mask.

This track serves as a poignant and timely message against war, specifically addressing the ongoing conflicts involving Russia, Ukraine and giving support to Palestine.

‘Ready’ is a rallying cry for peace, calling for divine intervention to end the suffering caused by these conflicts. Listen here: https://open.spotify.com/album/6ma7Xe96eM7BPC9ZBtQ6fE

The song is imbued with a deep spiritual message as dESH.DUBS declares, “I am = God, so I am stop the war,” urging for divine power to put an end to the violence and destruction.

With its thought-provoking lyrics, intense beats, and powerful collaboration with The Mask, ‘Ready’ stands as a compelling precursor to dESH.DUBS’ highly anticipated fifth album, “MATAGLAP,” set to release under Lazy Dope Records.

This new album, arriving four years after his last critically acclaimed project “Above the Wicked” (2021), marks another innovative turn in dESH.DUBS’ ever-evolving musical journey.

The production quality of ‘Ready’ speaks volumes, having been recorded and engineered at Mo Sound Studio in Zoetermeer, Netherlands, by renowned sound engineer Marcel Van Ling.

The mastering was done by Ivo Statinski of Statinsk Mastering in Amsterdam, further ensuring the track’s top-notch sonic experience. The single is a product of the creative synergy between dESH.DUBS, who wrote and performed alongside The Mask, and music producer Uness Beats.

While previous singles like ‘Dubstar,’ ‘Bombah,’ ‘Moye,’ and ‘Mary J’ saw minimal promotion, “MATAGLAP” promises to be a game-changer for the artist. Recorded over nearly three years, dESH.DUBS balanced his normal job duties with his passion for music and his academic studies.

The process was both demanding and rewarding, as he crafted each track with careful attention to detail. “Thanks, Sena, for believing in me and awarding a fund that helped with studio expenses and part of the production of MATAGLAP,” shares dESH.DUBS.

Enjoy ‘Ready’ and anticipate and anticipate his new album “MATAGLAP”.

ABOUT dESH.DUBS:

dESH.DUBS is known for his thought-provoking music and ability to tackle socio-political issues through his art. He continues to push boundaries and challenge the status quo, both musically and thematically, with each release.

‘Ready’ and the upcoming album “MATAGLAP” are set to reinforce his position as a formidable voice in the contemporary music scene.

ABOUT THE MASK:

David Mwanza, known as The Mask is an artist from Lusaka, Zambia, deeply connected to his cultural heritage.

With a strong background and extensive experience in songwriting and performance, he has written numerous hit songs for other artists. Now, he aims to revitalize traditional Zambian music with a modern twist.

