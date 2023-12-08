Cross-Platform Partnership Announced Between Ayoba and Boomplay – Details HERE

Africa’s super app, ayoba, and Africa’s premier music streaming and download platform, Boomplay, have announced a strategic cross-platform partnership involving the integration of music and audio content from Boomplay onto the ayoba app.

The collaboration will afford ayoba users access to a wide range of music and audio content from Boomplay, including new music releases and specially curated playlists, to stream for free without incurring data charges for MTN users*.

Ayoba users can also opt for Boomplay premium on the ayoba platform, an ad-free subscription that makes available Boomplay’s catalogue of over 120 million songs to subscribers.

James Afuwape of Boomplay presenting a plaque to Teni at the launch event.

Ayoba and Boomplay officially announced the partnership via a short ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria, during a live music event in collaboration with Afrobeats artist, Teni, on Thursday, 7th December, 2023.

Representatives from both partner brands, as well as select users of Boomplay and ayoba and fans of Teni, who got invited through an online campaign, shared in the excitement upon the announcement as the music celebration ensued.

Commenting on the partnership, Burak Akinci, CEO of ayoba said: “We are delighted to announce the partnership with Boomplay and provide our users with an enhanced music experience.

This partnership has also enabled us to increase the playlists offering and offer a broader choice of music. Our mission remains to provide the best hyperlocal content to our users across Africa and we truly believe this partnership will go a long way in achieving our goal”.

Speaking on the prospects of the collaboration with ayoba, Paul Azumah-Ayitey, Communications and Public Relations Manager for Africa at Boomplay shared, “Our goal has always been to make music more accessible in Africa. We are therefore thrilled to partner with ayoba in this regard.

This partnership will enable us to reach more music lovers across Africa and offer them a seamless streaming experience to enjoy and share content from our extensive content catalogue with other users.”

The integration has already been rolled out across various African countries, including Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Tanzania, Egypt and more. This landmark integration marks an important step in ayoba’s mission to provide a world-class messaging and networking experience to MTN users across Africa.

Afolasade Samagbeyi of Ayoba giving a speech at the event.

Since the integration ayoba has experienced a 118% increase in Streams across Africa. ayoba has also launched music in Cote d’Ivoire, which has grown 425% in streams, and 220% in active users from month 1 to month 5.

Cameroon is the biggest performing market, taking 40% of the total streams share. The top playlist across Africa is Les choses de l’amour.

Boomplay has been at the forefront of Africa’s music streaming revolution. The company continues to broker strategic partnerships aimed at empowering Africa’s digital music ecosystem to realise its full potential having made significant investments towards the growth and development of the African music space since its inception.

The ayoba-Boomplay partnership offers both platforms an exciting opportunity to create synergies that can benefit their user communities and contribute to their further growth.

Marketing and promotional activities relating to the partnership are expected to be rolled out in the coming days.

About Boomplay

Boomplay is an Africa-focused music streaming and download service which houses millions of songs, videos, and entertainment news. Boomplay users can stream their favourite songs for free and subscribe to access premium features such as ad-free streaming and saving music for offline play.

Boomplay currently has over 90 million monthly active users (MAU) with a rich catalogue of over 120 million songs from around the world. The service is available globally on mobile through the Google Play Store for Android, App Store for iOS and on the web via www.boomplay.com.

The company has regional offices in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Tanzania.

About Ayoba:

Since its launch in May 2019, ayoba has reached millions of users, with a current active user base over 30 million monthly active users. It offers users free access to an ecosystem of digital and rich media services through channels, microapps and payment solutions, embedded within an African super-app.

Ayoba is highly localised and tailored for African consumer needs, supporting 22 relevant languages. Users can send and receive encrypted messages, share photos, videos, files, and voice notes and can also subscribe to live channels.

Family-friendly localised content is available through curated channels aimed at entertaining, educating and empowering communities. There are also a range of games. ayoba is available for Android users on the Google Playstore, Apple Store, PalmStore (Transsion), Huawei and BeMobi stores as well as the ayoba website (ayoba.me).

