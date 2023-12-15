fbpx
GH Queens Season 2 Premiere: Meet the Renowned Female Socialites Turned Artistes Returning to the Screens! – More Here

GH Queens Season 2 Premiere: Meet the Renowned Female Socialites Turned Artistes Returning to the Screens! - More Here
Photo Credit: GH Queens

Renowned female socialites turned artistes, Efia Odo, Michy Diamond, Mona 4 Reall and media personality Cookie Tee return to the screens of Ghana’s first and biggest reality series, “GH Queens”, on 15th December for its second season with an all-new cast.

The new season was officially premiered at an exclusive screening party held at Ilona restaurant in Accra on Wednesday – which saw the show’s star-studded cast, Ghanaian celebrities, socialites, and influencers in attendance.

“GH Queens” follows the fabulous, glamorous, and fast-paced lives of four relentless and ambitious women in Ghana’s entertainment industry.

The show gives an exclusive glimpse into the lives of Efia Odo, Mona 4 Real, Michy Diamond, and Cookie as they navigate life in the spotlight.

“GH Queens is not just another show, it’s a passion project that aims to shed light on the untold stories of women in the Ghanaian entertainment industry,” Ayebea “BZ” Darko, creator and executive producer of the show, said.

She added that the show will introduce these incredible women who are often judged based on their social media and blogs in a very candid never-seen-before way. To her, there is so much more to these women than meets the eye.

This season will also be seeing some new faces including makeup artist and influencer, Elizabeth Bigah and Nigerian-Dominican radio presenter/stylist, Deja Lee.

Don’t miss all the excitement, glamour, and drama on “GH Queens” – showing this and every Friday at 21:30 GMT on Akwaaba Magic and Showmax.

