Despite Media’s Godwin Dogbey Named ‘Man of the Year 2023’ by Kaya Tours & Management Services Ltd – Full Details HERE!

Godwin Dogbey, a highly regarded media professional associated with the Despite Media Group, has been honored with the title “Man of The Year 2023” by Kaya Tours & Management Services Ltd.

The announcement was made by Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, CEO of Kaya Tours & Management Services Ltd.

In a post shared on Facebook, the CEO extolled Godwin for his “outstanding dedication, hard work and exceptional contributions” which set him apart, making a significant impact on the success of the business in the year under review.

Godwin Dogbey was also applauded for his outstanding academic performance at alx software engineering.

The commendation comes as the company closes its annual chapter of delivering excellent tourism and hospitality services to people from all walks of life.

With a career spanning over 10 years, Mr Dogbey holds enviable experience in Events Management and promotions, Marketing, Project Management, Artiste Management, and Media Production

He also doubles as the Public Relations, Events, and Promotions Manager for renowned travel and tour operator, Kaya Tours Ghana Limited.

Earlier this year, Mr Dogbey was honoured at the Ghana Entertainment Awards after being adjudged the Best TV/Radio Producer of the Year.

