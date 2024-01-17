DJ Sam attempts DJ-ing records at Guinness World Records

Samuel Ntiamoah, better known as DJ Sam, is gearing up for a groundbreaking venture—the longest club deejaying marathon ever attempted.

Following in the footsteps of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s recent sing-a-thon record, DJ Sam aimed to etch his name into the annals of Guinness World Records.

With enthusiasm and determination, DJ Sam set his sights on an ambitious goal of surpassing 255 hours of non-stop deejaying.

The venue chosen for this monumental event was the trendy Mood Bar, where the songs would echo from the 13th to the 24th of February 2024.

As the news spread like wildfire, anticipation built up within the Ghanaian music scene. DJ Sam, a respected figure in the industry, garnered support from fellow DJs, musicians, and fans alike.

As the resident DJ for Mood Bar and Exhale Lounge in Accra, Ghana, DJ Sam seeks to showcase his talent and make history in the industry and for Ghana.

In addition, he recently headlined the Best of Kampala event in Uganda in July 2023 and the Boiler Room at Sandbox in Accra on March 23rd, 2019.

Ghanaian DJ Sam, is a key member of Blacvolta Talent Management with 13 years of professional experience.

Norbert Selmai, the current record holder from Ireland, holds a 200-hour record.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic