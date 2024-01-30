MX24 welcomes Kojo Daasebre & Miriam Mensah to its vibrant team – More HERE!

Ghana’s leading youth media hub, MX24 Media Ltd, is excited to announce the addition of two dynamic personalities, Kojo Daasebre (JKD) and Miriam Mensah,(Mimikay), to its vibrant roster of media talents.

MX24 has consistently set the standard for youth-focused media in Ghana, pioneering innovative approaches in both digital and traditional broadcasting. The company has been at the forefront of covering significant local and global events.

Kojo Daasebre and Miriam Mensah, bringing a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective, will join esteemed presenters like Jason ELA, Diana Kumbey, Yaa Bitha, Oforiwaa Oyoo and Derrick Ayim. They are set to host the flagship morning show, AMClub along with other exciting projects to be announced later in the year.

Jerome Garbah, the Head of Digital, expressed his enthusiasm, “Kojo and Mimi are fantastic additions to our team. Their expertise and energy align perfectly with our mission to empower African youth by amplifying their voices and delivering impactful content across our digital and TV platforms.”

Both Kojo and Miriam are eager to start their journey with MX24, hosting the AMClub on weekdays from 7 am to 10 am. Viewers can tune in via MX24TV or stream the show online through Twitter (@mx24gh) and the MX24 website (mx24online.com).

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic