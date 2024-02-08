fbpx
Big boost! Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia promises digital platforms & tax breaks for artists If he wins

6 hours ago
Big boost! Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia promises digital platforms & tax breaks for artists IF he wins
Photo Credit: Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia

Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has pledged to develop digital platforms for Ghanaian artists if elected President.

During a recent lecture, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, the frontrunner for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ghana’s upcoming election, unveiled plans to propel the creative arts industry forward.

His speech, titled “Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future,” outlined initiatives including dedicated digital platforms and tax breaks for artists.

Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia promises digital streaming platforms

In their 2020 manifesto, they promised a digital marketplace for artists, but progress has been slow. Similar unfulfilled promises include a Creative Arts Fund, regional theaters, and recording studios. This has left some industry stakeholders skeptical.

Dr. Bawumia’s call for streaming platforms and e-visas to boost tourism and job creation sounds promising, but specifics are lacking. Whether he can deliver on these pledges and overcome past shortcomings remains to be seen.

Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia promises tax breaks

We at GhanaMusic.com would want our readers to answer these questions?

  • What specific features will the proposed digital platforms offer?
  • How will tax breaks be structured and implemented?
  • Does the government even understand the music business in Ghana?

By addressing these questions, Dr. Bawumia can potentially regain trust and convince the creative community that his bold solutions are more than just empty promises.

