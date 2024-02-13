fbpx
Stone, Asantewaa, Gyakie, Blacko, Amerado, others make Avance Media’s 2023 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians List - More HERE!
Photo Credit: Avance Media

Leading African PR & Rating firm, Avance Media has announced the 9th publication of its annual 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians list.

This edition is marked by a significant stride towards gender inclusivity, with women occupying 32% of the coveted spots, representing a commendable improvement from previous editions.

The list also presents diverse talented and influential young Ghanaians who are uplifting the name of Ghana globally and represent inspiration, innovation, leadership, and social impact to the youth.

The list includes notable personalities such as football stars Kudus Mohammed and Thomas Partey, and tech innovator Gregory Rockson. Young social media personalities such as Nana Tea and Olele Salvador are also recognized for their substantial contributions to Ghana’s cultural landscape.

In addition, the list features influential figures from politics, media, and sports, showcasing the multifaceted impact young Ghanaians are making on the world stage. Gary Al-Smith, Sam Nartey George (Hon), and Peace Hyde are among those recognized.

Outstanding individuals like DanceGod Lloyd, Gyakie, Iñaki Williams, Wode Maya and Berla Mundi, are celebrated for excelling in their respective fields and contributing positively to Ghana’s global narrative.

Founder of Avance Media, Prince Akpah, expressed pride in the initiative’s growth over the past nine years. “The vision nine years ago was to inspire young people in Ghana with a list of Ghanaians doing great things, and we believe the list has been able to achieve that.

This accomplished group of young individuals represents the future of Ghana. Their dedication, innovation, and leadership serve as inspiration to millions of young Ghanaians nationwide” said Akpah.

As Avance Media continues to spotlight the achievements of young Ghanaians, the 2023 edition of the “50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians” stands as a testament to the nation’s vibrant and dynamic youth, leaving an indelible mark on the global stage.

Below is the official list of Avance Media’s 2023 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians (9th edition)

  1. Abubakar Fatimatu (Hon) || Deputy Information Minister
  2. Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum || CEO, Askof Productions
  3. Ama Pratt || CEO, MAP Concepts
  4. Amerado Burner || Musician
  5. Berla Mundi || Media Personality
  6. Bernard Danso Ntow || CEO, Dansworld 
  7. Beryl Agyekum-Ayaaba || CEO, Echohouse
  8. Black Sherif || Musician
  9. Christian Boakye Yiadom  || CEO, Chickenman Pizzaman
  10. Dakoa Newman (Hon) || Member of Parliament
  11. DanceGod Lloyd || Dance Artist
  12. Darlington Akogo || CEO, minoHealth AI Labs
  13. Edem Agbana || NDC Parliamentary Candidate – Ketu North
  14. Elliot Dadey || CEO, KGL Foundation
  15. Enoch Boamah (Pastor) || Pastor, Christ Embassy Youth CHurch 
  16. Evelyn Badu || Footballer
  17. Gary AlSmith || Sports Journalist
  18. Genevieve Partington || Country Director, Amnesty Ghana
  19. Gregory Rockson || CEO, mPharma
  20. Gyakie || Musician
  21. Ibrahim Mahama || CEO, Red Clay Studio
  22. Iñaki Williams || Footballer, Athletic Bilbao
  23. James Annor (Nana Tea)  || Social Media Influencer
  24. Jordan Ayew || Footballer, Crystal Palace
  25. Jorge Appiah || CEO, Solar Taxi
  26. Joshua D. Heward-Mills (Pastor) || Pastor, First Love Church
  27. King Promise || Musician
  28. Kobby Kyei || Blogger
  29. Kojo Soboh || CEO, EMY Africa
  30. Kudus Mohammed || Footballer, West Ham United
  31. Kwadwo Sheldon || YouTuber
  32. Medikal || Musician
  33. MOG Music || Musician
  34. MzGee || Media Personality
  35. Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku  || Media Personality
  36. OB Amponsah || Comedian
  37. Official Starter || Dance Artist
  38. Olele Salvador || Media Personality
  39. Paa Kwesi Asare || Media Personality
  40. Paul Ninson || CEO, Dikan Center
  41. Peace Hyde || Media Personality
  42. Portia Solomon Gabor  || Media Personality
  43. Saddick Adams || Sports Journalist
  44. Sam Nartey George (Hon) || Member of Parliament
  45. Serwaa Amihere || Media Personality
  46. Stonebwoy || Musician
  47. Thomas Partey || Footballer, Arsenal
  48. Tracy Owusu-Addo || CEO, BRAVE Foundation
  49. Wendy Shay || Musician
  50. Wode Maya || YouTuber

