Stone, Asantewaa, Gyakie, Blacko, Amerado, others make Avance Media’s 2023 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians List – More HERE!

Leading African PR & Rating firm, Avance Media has announced the 9th publication of its annual 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians list.

This edition is marked by a significant stride towards gender inclusivity, with women occupying 32% of the coveted spots, representing a commendable improvement from previous editions.

The list also presents diverse talented and influential young Ghanaians who are uplifting the name of Ghana globally and represent inspiration, innovation, leadership, and social impact to the youth.

The list includes notable personalities such as football stars Kudus Mohammed and Thomas Partey, and tech innovator Gregory Rockson. Young social media personalities such as Nana Tea and Olele Salvador are also recognized for their substantial contributions to Ghana’s cultural landscape.

In addition, the list features influential figures from politics, media, and sports, showcasing the multifaceted impact young Ghanaians are making on the world stage. Gary Al-Smith, Sam Nartey George (Hon), and Peace Hyde are among those recognized.

Outstanding individuals like DanceGod Lloyd, Gyakie, Iñaki Williams, Wode Maya and Berla Mundi, are celebrated for excelling in their respective fields and contributing positively to Ghana’s global narrative.

Founder of Avance Media, Prince Akpah, expressed pride in the initiative’s growth over the past nine years. “The vision nine years ago was to inspire young people in Ghana with a list of Ghanaians doing great things, and we believe the list has been able to achieve that.

This accomplished group of young individuals represents the future of Ghana. Their dedication, innovation, and leadership serve as inspiration to millions of young Ghanaians nationwide” said Akpah.

As Avance Media continues to spotlight the achievements of young Ghanaians, the 2023 edition of the “50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians” stands as a testament to the nation’s vibrant and dynamic youth, leaving an indelible mark on the global stage.

Below is the official list of Avance Media’s 2023 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians (9th edition)

Abubakar Fatimatu (Hon) || Deputy Information Minister Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum || CEO, Askof Productions Ama Pratt || CEO, MAP Concepts Amerado Burner || Musician Berla Mundi || Media Personality Bernard Danso Ntow || CEO, Dansworld Beryl Agyekum-Ayaaba || CEO, Echohouse Black Sherif || Musician Christian Boakye Yiadom || CEO, Chickenman Pizzaman Dakoa Newman (Hon) || Member of Parliament DanceGod Lloyd || Dance Artist Darlington Akogo || CEO, minoHealth AI Labs Edem Agbana || NDC Parliamentary Candidate – Ketu North Elliot Dadey || CEO, KGL Foundation Enoch Boamah (Pastor) || Pastor, Christ Embassy Youth CHurch Evelyn Badu || Footballer Gary AlSmith || Sports Journalist Genevieve Partington || Country Director, Amnesty Ghana Gregory Rockson || CEO, mPharma Gyakie || Musician Ibrahim Mahama || CEO, Red Clay Studio Iñaki Williams || Footballer, Athletic Bilbao James Annor (Nana Tea) || Social Media Influencer Jordan Ayew || Footballer, Crystal Palace Jorge Appiah || CEO, Solar Taxi Joshua D. Heward-Mills (Pastor) || Pastor, First Love Church King Promise || Musician Kobby Kyei || Blogger Kojo Soboh || CEO, EMY Africa Kudus Mohammed || Footballer, West Ham United Kwadwo Sheldon || YouTuber Medikal || Musician MOG Music || Musician MzGee || Media Personality Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku || Media Personality OB Amponsah || Comedian Official Starter || Dance Artist Olele Salvador || Media Personality Paa Kwesi Asare || Media Personality Paul Ninson || CEO, Dikan Center Peace Hyde || Media Personality Portia Solomon Gabor || Media Personality Saddick Adams || Sports Journalist Sam Nartey George (Hon) || Member of Parliament Serwaa Amihere || Media Personality Stonebwoy || Musician Thomas Partey || Footballer, Arsenal Tracy Owusu-Addo || CEO, BRAVE Foundation Wendy Shay || Musician Wode Maya || YouTuber

