fbpx
From The Industry

We need to unite! – Deportee tells DJ Ashmen

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 56 mins ago
We need to unite! - Deportee tells DJ Ashmen
Photo Credit: Deportee /DJ Ashmen

In a recent episode of DJ Ashmen‘s show Let’s Talk & Chill, artiste manager Deportee joined as a guest to discuss issues affecting the Ghanaian music industry.

During the conversation, Deportee emphasized the importance of unity among industry stakeholders to propel Ghanaian music onto the global stage.

He highlighted that focusing on promoting genres like Highlife and Hiplife could have significantly advanced the country’s music internationally.

DJ Ashmen echoed Deportee’s sentiments, adding that the introduction of genres like Crunk had a regressive impact on Ghanaian music.

Deportee suggested that maintaining a strong identity rooted in local genres would have led to greater recognition and success on the world music scene.

The insightful discussion between DJ Ashmen and Deportee underscored the need for an urgent approach to promoting the unique sound of Ghanaian music.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 56 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Castro's 43rd Birthday MixedBag by DJ Ashmen

Audio: Castro’s 43rd Birthday MixedBag by DJ Ashmen

4th May 2020

DJ Ashmen adds voice to COVID19 sensitization

1st April 2020
Ghana @63 Independence Mixtape by DJ Ashmen

Audio: Ghana @63 Independence Mixtape by DJ Ashmen

9th March 2020
The GODfather by DJ Ashmen

Audio: The GODfather by DJ Ashmen

6th February 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 7: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2024 Week 6: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2024 Week 5: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker