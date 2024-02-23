We need to unite! – Deportee tells DJ Ashmen

In a recent episode of DJ Ashmen‘s show Let’s Talk & Chill, artiste manager Deportee joined as a guest to discuss issues affecting the Ghanaian music industry.

During the conversation, Deportee emphasized the importance of unity among industry stakeholders to propel Ghanaian music onto the global stage.

He highlighted that focusing on promoting genres like Highlife and Hiplife could have significantly advanced the country’s music internationally.

DJ Ashmen echoed Deportee’s sentiments, adding that the introduction of genres like Crunk had a regressive impact on Ghanaian music.

Deportee suggested that maintaining a strong identity rooted in local genres would have led to greater recognition and success on the world music scene.

The insightful discussion between DJ Ashmen and Deportee underscored the need for an urgent approach to promoting the unique sound of Ghanaian music.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic