Jon Germain’s new TV show dubbed – I Am Jon Germain

Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music 27th February 2024
Jon Germain's new TV show dubbed - I Am Jon Germain
Photo Credit: Jon Germain

Jon Germain is making headlines once again with his latest ventures, captivating audiences both on television and in the fragrance industry.

Following a successful collaboration with Macbancy Perfumes to introduce the mesmerizing fragrances EL SUPREMO & EL SUPREMO INTENSE, Jon Germain is set to further expand his presence with the launch of his own television show, aptly titled “I AM JON GERMAIN”.

With tantalizing teasers leaving fans eagerly awaiting its debut, Jon Germain remains tight-lipped about the details, promising an experience that will captivate viewers.

Jon Germain’s illustrious broadcasting career is a testament to his talent and dedication.

With notable achievements such as hosting the CIMG-nominated TV show of the year, AlloTigo, and spearheading the longest-running and most successful entertainment magazine TV show in Ghana’s history, SMASH TV, Jon Germain has left an indelible mark on the industry.

With 27 years in radio broadcasting and 21 years on TV, Jon Germain continues to captivate audiences with his unparalleled charisma and versatility.

