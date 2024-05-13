Steve Owusu the ‘Shishiishi’ Man urges Gospel Music Industry to Amplify Achievements Amidst Secular Dominance – Full Details HERE!

Steve Owusu, popularly known as the “Shishiishi man” and CEO of OS TV, has issued a compelling call to gospel artistes, urging them to enhance their visibility and publicity strategies in light of the perceived dominance of secular musicians in the industry.

Owusu emphasized the need for gospel acts to showcase their accomplishments more effectively, pointing out instances such as Joe Mettle’s sold-out shows in the UK and Ohemaa Mercy and MOGmusic’s impressive attendance at the Oil Dome concerts, which failed to receive adequate recognition.

The call to action from Owusu comes in the wake of rapper Medikal’s highly publicized sold-out concert at the Indigo O2 in London, which garnered significant attention before, during, and after the event.

Owusu highlighted the contrast between the robust publicity surrounding secular events and the comparatively muted acknowledgment of gospel achievements.

Owusu cited examples such as Emmanuel Smith, whose upcoming concert saw tickets selling out within four hours, underscoring the immense popularity and demand for gospel music.

He urged gospel artistes to leverage effective public relations strategies to amplify their successes and secure the recognition they deserve in the music industry.

As gospel music continues to thrive and attract large audiences globally, Owusu’s call serves as a reminder of the importance of strategic communication and publicity efforts in showcasing the talent and achievements of gospel artistes on par with their secular counterparts.

