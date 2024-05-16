Endurance Grand to represent Ghana at Culture Dance Clash Festival in Germany – More HERE!

It’s no surprise that Endurance Grand is set to represent the country at the 2024 edition of the prestigious Culture Dance Clash Festival being held in Berlin, Germany.

The art of dance has always been a part of our culture as Ghanaians and in recent times has become an integral part of the modern music landscape.

Endurance Grand, a member of the renowned DWP Academy is someone that cannot be overlooked when the topic of dance is being discussed.

The Culture Dance Festival is Europe’s largest dance festival for Black dance cultures.

The festival, founded by Prince Ofori who is currently the Director and Head of Curation and Margarita Bönning-Ofori who is currently Head of Production, is poised to celebrate its 10th anniversary this year with the theme “Rooted Fruits.”

Since it’s inception in 2014, CDC has lived up to its vision of recognizing dance culture as an integral part of society and has over the years demonstrated the importance of recognizing the roots of Black dance cultures.

This year’s festival is scheduled for the 15th – 20th May and will feature classes, workshops and most importantly the Culture Dance Clash battles!

Ghana’s Endurance is set to be a judge and speaker at this year’s festival. She is expected to host an Afropop workshop and sit on the panel of one of the keenly contested dance battles alongside professional dancer and choreographer, Craig Black Eagle.

Endurance Grand, known for her energetic dance moves and infectious smiles, has gained recognition both locally and internationally as an acclaimed dancer and choreographer.

She has choreographed many dances which have gone on to become household routines both home and abroad. As a judge, Endurance will bring her wealth of experience and cultural insight to evaluate performances from various dance groups.

Her discerning eye and deep understanding of dance traditions certainly make her a perfect fit for the role.

Additionally, Endurance Grand will share her invaluable knowledge and experiences at the Afropop workshop where she will engage festival attendees in diverse discussions on Afropop and its unique dance styles.

Her presence as a speaker will also provide an invaluable opportunity for cultural exchange and mutual learning among participants and fellow speakers.

The inclusion of Endurance Grand in this prestigious festival is proof of her tremendous impact and contribution to society as a dancer and choreographer.

It also underscores the festival’s commitment to showcasing diverse cultural perspectives and promoting cross-cultural understanding through the universal language of dance.

Instagram: endurancegrand

Twitter/X: @EnduranceGrand

TikTok: endurancegrand

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic