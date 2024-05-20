DJ Loft Set to Electrify Basketball Africa League Finals in Rwanda – Full Details HERE!

Ghanaian radio and events disc jockey, DJ Loft, popularly known as ‘The Dangerous DJ’, is poised to bring his electrifying beats to the Basketball Africa League Finals in Rwanda.

The renowned DJ will be playing at both the halftime and closing ceremonies of this prestigious event.

The Basketball Africa League Finals, a highly anticipated nine-day event, will take place from May 24th to June 2nd in Rwanda. This finale marks the culmination of an exciting African tour, which featured games in Egypt, Senegal, and South Africa.

Adding to the excitement, the event will host a variety of global celebrities and a vibrant fashion show, making it a cultural spectacle beyond the basketball court.

DJ Loft is no stranger to large-scale events. He has previously thrilled audiences at major concerts such as Cardi B in Ghana, Afrochella,

The Onga Jollof Battle: Ghana vs Nigeria, and Big Shaq in Ghana. His inclusion in the Basketball Africa League Finals lineup promises to elevate the energy and entertainment value of the event.

Fans and attendees can look forward to an unforgettable musical experience as DJ Loft spins his signature tracks, further solidifying his reputation as one of Africa’s most dynamic and dangerous DJs.

