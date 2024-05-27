DWP Academy: Afrobeast, Endurance, Lisa, Liya, Starter nominated for GEA USA 2024 – Full Details HERE!

Members of celebrated dance group, DWP Academy have clinched nominations for “Best Dance Act” in the 2024 edition of the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA.

This announcement comes as a testament to the group’s exceptional talent and dedication to pushing the boundaries of dance in Ghana.

Since it was founded in 2017, DWP Academy has become a beacon of hope for aspiring dancers across Ghana and the African continent.

They have rapidly risen to nationwide acclaim, captivating audiences with their electrifying performances and innovative choreography. The academy has produced several amazing dancers who have each contributed their quotas in the nation’s thriving dance industry.

It is therefore no surprise that members Endurance Grand, Lisa Quama, Liya Dances, Official Starter and their co-founder, Afrobeast have all been nominated in the “Best Dance Act” category for this year’s Ghana Entertainment Awards USA.

Founded on the principles of passion, creativity and inclusivity, DWP Academy has managed to create a safe space for its members to thrive both independently and as a formidable unit.

The Academy prides itself with identifying and amplifying each individual’s uniqueness and strengths, while finding ways to beautifully complement each other.

With their seamless blend of traditional African dance elements and modern styles, they have captured the hearts of dance lovers and have spearheaded several online dance challenges. They have gained widespread recognition, earning them well-deserved spots among the nominees for this year’s awards.

For members of DWP Academy to receive nominations for “Best Dance Act”, it is a proof of their impact and serves as a significant milestone for the group. They have reaffirmed their status as trailblazers in the world of dance.

The Ghana Entertainment Awards (GEA) was established to showcase the achievements of Ghanaian musicians and performing artists.

The GEA exists to acknowledge the contributions of Ghanaian, African and international entertainers and artists. This year’s event will take place on July 6, 2024 at Merkin Hall – Kaufman Music Center, New York.

To vote for Afrobeast, Endurance Grand, Lisa Quama, Liya Dances and Official Starter, please go to: https://ghentawards.com/vote/.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic