Afronitaaa & Abigail Shine in BGT Series 17 Third Place Win – Full Details HERE!

In an electrifying finale of Britain’s Got Talent Series 17, Ghanaian dance duo Afronitaaa and Abigail clinched an impressive third place, marking a historic achievement for African talent on the global stage.

The grand finale, which aired on Sunday, saw the duo captivating audiences with their exceptional dance skills and dynamic performances.

The competition was fierce, with ten finalists showcasing a diverse array of talents. Ultimately, singer Sydnie Christmas took home the top prize, followed by magician Jack Rhodes in second place, and the phenomenal dance duo Afronitaaa and Abigail securing third.

Afronita and Abigail full performance at the Finals of Britain Got Talent



The judges’ panel, comprised of Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, and Amanda Holden, along with hosts Ant and Dec, witnessed a night filled with spectacular acts, including a choir, a magician, a Japanese skipping group, and the Ghanaian dance sensations.

Public voting was open during the live show, allowing viewers to support their favorite acts in real-time.

Sydnie Christmas, who was overwhelmed with emotion upon her victory, expressed her gratitude: “I don’t know what to say, I cannot believe the amount of love that I’ve felt.

I am overwhelmed with love and it’s the most amazing thing and I wish every person in this room feels the way I do with this love, it’s amazing, thank you so much.”

Afronitaaa and Abigail’s third-place finish is a testament to their hard work, talent, and the growing influence of African artists on the international stage. Their journey on BGT has inspired many and highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Ghana.

The full list of finalists included:

Singer, Innocent Masuku

Ssaulabi, Performance Troupe

Magician, Jack Rhodes

Double Dutch group, Haribow

Singer, Sydnie Christmas

Singing Impersonator, Mike Woodhams

Dancing duo, Abigail & Afronitaaa

Choir, Northants Sings Out

Comedian, Alex Mitchell

Magician, Trixy

Each act brought something unique to the stage, making this season of Britain’s Got Talent one of the most memorable yet. As the series concludes, fans eagerly anticipate the future endeavors of all the finalists, especially the trailblazing Ghanaian duo, Afronitaaa and Abigail.

