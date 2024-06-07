Eric Toscar Joins Lynx Entertainment as A&R Manager: A New Era for St. Lennon and Ghanaian Music

Renowned entertainment digital creator Eric Agyapong-Mensah, popularly known as Eric Toscar, has been appointed as the new Artists and Repertoire (A&R) Manager at Lynx Entertainment.

In this role, Toscar will be focusing on the career of the label’s promising new artiste, St. Lennon, bringing his extensive industry experience to bear.

Eric Toscar’s appointment is set to significantly elevate St. Lennon’s career, further solidifying Lynx Entertainment’s standing as a powerhouse in the Ghanaian music scene.

This is Eric Toscar from #afuaasantewaasingathon Team. He got all the info about this official attempt. The basic info y’all should pay attention to. pic.twitter.com/6Cb45EApCB — Big Paradise (@Quophieparadise) December 24, 2023

Toscar’s journey in the music and entertainment industry is marked by a series of prestigious roles and impactful contributions.

Toscar’s career began as an Entertainment Prefect at Nkawkaw Senior High School, showcasing his leadership and passion for the entertainment industry from a young age.

His rise in the industry has been rapid and impressive. He has held key roles such as Talent Relations Officer at Muse Africa, Hospitality Manager at Afronation Ghana in 2019, and a production member for all five editions of the 3Music Awards.

His project management skills have been pivotal at major events like the Wildaland Festival and Amerado’s “My Motherland Concert.”

Toscar’s involvement in the Afua Asantewaa Singathon Guinness World Record attempt and Black Sherif’s “Zaama Disco Concert” further highlights his capability to manage large-scale events successfully.

Toscar has managed several notable Ghanaian artistes, including serving as the road manager for Wisa Gried during the peak of his hit “Ekiki Mi,” managing Apaatse, and working closely with Malcolm Nuna. His contributions to Black Sherif’s rapid ascent in the music industry are also noteworthy.

At Afronation Festival Ghana in 2019, Toscar successfully managed the Artistes Village, catering to top African music giants like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Stonebwoy, Davido, and Shatta Wale.

His role as Assistant Project Manager for the Wildaland Festival in 2021 further cemented his reputation, with the festival featuring performances by Davido, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Adekunle Gold, and Ruger.

Beyond music festivals, Toscar has organized and produced over 10 comedy shows in Ghana, featuring comedians like OB Amponsah, Lekzy DeComic, and Jeffrey Nortey.

His project management skills were evident in the successful execution of album listening events for Kuami Eugene’s “Son of Africa” and Kweku Smoke’s “Snoop Forever.”

In his new role at Lynx Entertainment, Toscar aims to leverage his extensive experience and passion for music to shape St. Lennon’s career.

Reflecting on his vision, Toscar shared, “I envision myself playing a key role in shaping the career of my new artiste St. Lennon and helping Lynx Entertainment achieve their creative and professional goals, making a lasting impact on the music industry.”

Toscar expressed his excitement and sense of responsibility, saying, “I’m thrilled to be working with a talented artiste like St. Lennon and having the opportunity to contribute to his success. I’m also feeling a sense of responsibility, knowing that my decisions and guidance will significantly impact his career.

I’m eager to learn and grow alongside the artiste, navigating the ups and downs of the music industry together. Overall, I’m ready to put my skills, experience, and passion to work, helping the artiste achieve his dreams and making a meaningful impact in the music world.”

With Eric Toscar at the helm as A&R Manager for St. Lennon, Lynx Entertainment is poised for continued success.

Toscar’s proven track record, industry expertise, and visionary approach promises to usher in a new era of creativity and achievement for both St. Lennon and the entire Lynx Entertainment roster.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic