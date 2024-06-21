Candid dialogue between attendees and board at TGMA Music Summit

The TGMA Music Summit, hosted at the British Council, became a focal point for industry insights and announcements.

Attendees engaged with the British Council’s SoCreative E-Learning Platform, exploring its potential to revolutionize creative education.

Theresa Ayoade, CEO of Charterhouse, seized the spotlight with the launch of the Charterhouse Foundation, aiming to support talent development across Ghana’s music landscape.

The summit also featured a candid dialogue between Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Board members and attendees, addressing critical issues and categories within the awards scheme.

Watch the TGMA Music Summit

Participants exchanged views on pending matters, emphasizing transparency and inclusivity in the selection process.

This open forum underscored the commitment to elevating standards and fostering unity within the music community.

The event showcased a synergy of innovation and collaboration, reflecting the industry’s resilience and aspirations.

With the British Council’s platform enabling new educational pathways and Charterhouse Foundation’s promise of future support, the summit marked a pivotal moment in Ghana’s music industry, setting ambitious goals for growth and excellence.

