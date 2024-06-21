fbpx
From The Industry

Candid dialogue between attendees and board at TGMA Music Summit

TGMA Music Summit underscored the commitment to elevating standards.

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 32 seconds ago
1 minute read
Candid dialogue between attendees and board at TGMA Music Summit
Candid dialogue between attendees and board at TGMA Music Summit. Photo Credit: Charterhouse

The TGMA Music Summit, hosted at the British Council, became a focal point for industry insights and announcements.

Attendees engaged with the British Council’s SoCreative E-Learning Platform, exploring its potential to revolutionize creative education.

Theresa Ayoade, CEO of Charterhouse, seized the spotlight with the launch of the Charterhouse Foundation, aiming to support talent development across Ghana’s music landscape.

Related Articles

The summit also featured a candid dialogue between Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Board members and attendees, addressing critical issues and categories within the awards scheme.

Watch the TGMA Music Summit

Participants exchanged views on pending matters, emphasizing transparency and inclusivity in the selection process.

This open forum underscored the commitment to elevating standards and fostering unity within the music community.

The event showcased a synergy of innovation and collaboration, reflecting the industry’s resilience and aspirations.

With the British Council’s platform enabling new educational pathways and Charterhouse Foundation’s promise of future support, the summit marked a pivotal moment in Ghana’s music industry, setting ambitious goals for growth and excellence.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 33 seconds ago
1 minute read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

TGMA 2024: Who picked up the topmost awards

TGMA 2024: Who picked up the topmost awards

3 weeks ago
25th TGMA to honour Amakye Dede for 50 Years of musical excellence

25th TGMA to honour Amakye Dede for 50 Years of musical excellence

3 weeks ago
Celebrate 25 years of Telecel Ghana Music Awards in style on Saturday June 1st

Celebrate 25 years of Telecel Ghana Music Awards in style on Saturday June 1st

4 weeks ago
25th TGMA: OliveTheBoy lights up Achimota School for Schools Initiative

25th TGMA: OliveTheBoy lights up Achimota School for Schools Initiative

29th April 2024

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 24 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown