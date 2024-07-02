MX24 celebrates successful conclusion of first half of 2024’s CroxItOut campaign

MX24 is thrilled to announce the successful wrap-up of the first half of the 2024 CroxItOut breast cancer awareness campaign, a pivotal initiative aimed at empowering and educating young women across Ghana.

Over the past six months, the campaign has successfully reached over 5,000 students in five prestigious high schools, culminating in a 6th grand event at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) campus.

Since January, the CroxItOut team has made impactful stops at Aburi Girls, Achimota School, St Mary’s, Krobo Girls, and OLA Girls. Each session was designed to engage and inspire students, fostering an environment of learning and growth.

The campaign’s focus on providing mentorship and awareness has resonated deeply with participants, leaving a lasting impact on the young attendees.

This year marks the third year of the campaign which has grown from a TV awareness show, to a nationwide awareness tour focused on high school students. We believe early education means early awareness, sensitisation and greater impact.

The 6th event at KNUST was nothing short of spectacular, featuring special guest Tracy Owusu Addo, who shared her inspiring journey and invaluable insights with the students. The event not only served as a platform for education but also celebrated the achievements and potential of Ghana’s young women.

MX24 extends its heartfelt gratitude to its speakers Akosua Naana Lexis Obenewaa Opoku-Agyemang & Dr Erica Ntiamoah Mensah, MzDru, Dr. Hectoria Awekeya and Dela Seade for championing the cause of enlightening and inspiring the thousands of young women during the tour.

We’d also like to thank our ambassadors LaliXLola for the exceptional work in pushing the message of breast cancer awareness within the last few months.

MX24 also extends gratitude to its sponsors, McPhillis Plantain Chips, Top Choco, and Flora, whose support has been crucial in making this campaign a success. We also thank our media partner, YFM, for their extensive coverage and promotion of the campaign’s events and milestones.

Looking ahead, the CroxItOut campaign is set to continue its mission in the second half of 2024, with more schools and inspirational sessions planned. Stay tuned for updates and highlights from today’s session, and mark your calendars for our upcoming events.

For more details about the CroxItOut campaign and to join us in this empowering journey, please visit our dedicated campaign page here.

