Terry Masson of TM Entertainmentz wins Best Event Promoter of the Year

Terry Masson, CEO of TM Entertainmentz, has been honored as the Best Event Promoter of the Year for GH/USA at the 2024 Ghana Entertainment Awards.

The award, held over the weekend in Manhattan, New York, recognizes Masson’s dedication and visionary leadership in the event promotion industry.

Terry Masson, who joined the music industry at a young age due to his passion for music and events, spent years working with artists, sound engineers, event promoters and booking agents. His hard work and experience have culminated in this prestigious recognition.

Masson, who also serves as Sarkodie’s international event manager, expressed his excitement and gratitude for the award back stage. He noted that the recognition would motivate him to continue striving for excellence.

The Ghana Entertainment Awards, organized by Boogie Down Nima and owned by Hashim, aims to identify and publicly recognize outstanding Ghanaians in the entertainment field, both in Ghana and the USA.

The 2024 ceremony featured performances by notable artists such as Sista Afia, Sefa, Kwaw Kese, Tagoe Sister, DWP Academy USA, Fritz Oakley, and many more.

With over 10 years in the entertainment business, Terry Masson has set high standards that have attracted top clientele. He is known for organizing Sarkodie’s sold-out “History in the Making” concert at the Apollo Theatre in 2015.

Masson has also been an advocate for unity among US promoters and has criticized the Ghanaian media for its negative coverage of events by Ghanaian promoters in the diaspora.

