Play It Right! Creative Arts Agency to host exciting music copyright event

The Creative Arts Agency will hold ‘Play It Right‘, an event delving into the dynamic world of music copyright within Ghana’s creator economy.

Set to take place on 20th July 2024 at Jambo Spaces, this event aims to empower Ghanaian artists by exploring strategies to monetize their music, navigate intellectual property laws, and protect their creative works on a global scale.

With a theme of “Empowering Ghanaian Artists in the Music Copyright Landscape,” ‘Play It Right’ will feature insightful panel discussions with industry experts, offering valuable knowledge and practical advice.

Official Flyer for Play It Right

Play It Right

Attendees can also look forward to vibrant live performances and DJ sets, making it an engaging experience for all.

Visit playitright.rsvpify.com or click the link in bio to secure your spot at this opportunity to shape the future of music copyright in Ghana.

This Initiative is in partnership with Ministry of Tourism, Arts And Culture, French Embassy in Ghana, Jambo Spaces, and the Copyright Office Ghana.

