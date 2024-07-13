MOET String Ensemble – Merging Ghanaian music with the Orchestra

Considered one of the music cities in Africa, Accra – Ghana, is home to numerous creative artistes and music groups, which the MOET String Ensemble embodies perfectly.

MOET String Ensemble is an innovative string group, redefining the boundaries of musical fusion and offering audiences a unique experience that connects continents and cultures.

Music, they say, is a universal language and MOET String Ensemble was founded with the vision to celebrate Ghanaian musical roots while embracing the global language of classical music.

A MOET String Ensemble performance

Ghana is home to a diverse range of music genres with diverse rhythms, melodies and cultural influences.

The Ghanaian audience is very receptive to good music regardless of the origin, language or genre. Where a particular song tops the trends, you will find Ghanaian talents and creatives hopping on to it.

From singers and instrumentalists creating mind blowing renditions and covers, to dancers creating viral dance routines. Day in, day out, we discover new talents on these social media trends.

In the midst of the entertaining chaos birthed MOET String Ensemble emerged, creating something a bit different in the music space from what most Ghanaians are used to; merging traditional Ghanaian sounds with the elegance of orchestral music.

Meet MOET String Ensemble

Established in 2019 first as a string quartet, MOET has over the years expanded into a large group consisting of talented musicians.

With a dynamic range of string instruments like violins, a viola, cellos, and double basses forming an eight-member string band, the ensemble creates a rich textured soundscape that is both familiar and refreshingly new, giving audiences a variety of live performances they could relate to.

What makes this group intriguing, is their ability to consistently surprise their audiences by performing songs you definitely would not expect to hear a string band perform.

Over the past five years, we have performed at over 200 events across Ghana. MOET String Ensemble

From hi-life to Reggae, Gospel, Afrobeats, Amapiano, the team has an extensive repertoire spanning these diverse musical genres all with a string band twist.

With the important role instrumentalists play in Ghanaian music industry, it won’t be far fetched to predict that one of the team members would be adjudged as the Best Instrumentalist of the Year at a soon to be held Ghana Music Awards.

From weddings to birthday parties, wedding proposals, baby christening parties, funerals; wherever the services of a string ensemble is needed, MOET has always shown up consistently delivering exceptional performances to clients satisfaction, making them the best string ensemble for every type of event in Ghana.

The Future of MOET String Ensemble

As MOET String Ensemble continues to grow and evolve, the vision remains clear: to be ambassadors of Ghanaian music on the global stage, pushing the boundaries of what orchestral music can encompass, while inspiring the next generation of musicians to explore and innovate within their own musical tradition.

The team is working together day in and day out to come up with new compositions, collaborate with artistes an d creatives both locally and internationally and further expanding their repertoire and reach.

MOET String ensemble is not only working to enrich the musical landscape, but also to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of Ghana’s rich cultural heritage.

