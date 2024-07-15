YG Plus Partners with BOOMPLAY for Catalogue Distribution to Africa – Full Details HERE!

South Korea’s leading media and entertainment company, YG Plus, in an exciting move to reach new audience in Africa for its catalogue, has partnered with Africa’s premier music streaming and download platform, Boomplay.

The collaboration brings YG Plus’ extensive catalogue of global K-Pop stars to a large African audience of over 70M on Boomplay. The pioneering Africa-facing music streaming platform operates seamless premium and ad-supported streaming services to the African continent and wider global market.

According to a statement from YG Plus: “This marks a significant milestone for YG Plus as we continue to strive for global appreciation and recognition of our artists’ work.

It will enable our artists to expand their following in Africa, tapping into the vibrant music scene on the continent and allowing fans to access their favorite tracks with ease.

The partnership with Boomplay opens up new avenues for creativity, innovation, and cultural exchange, fostering a deeper connection between our artists and fans in Africa. We are eager to see the positive impact this partnership will have on the music landscape in Africa and beyond.”

Commenting on the partnership, Boomplay also shared a statement that: “Boomplay is welcoming labels, aggregators and distributors from all over the world to the African market as well as increasing the awareness of African music globally.

Our extensive market leading reach in the African terrain provides an opportunity for catalogues to be monetised and exposed to the fastest growing music streaming market in the world.

We believe that this collaboration will not only benefit these labels or distributors but also contribute to the growth of the music industry in Africa. We look forward to a successful partnership with YG plus that will bring their catalogue to new listeners and help connect their artists with music lovers and fans in the African region.”

YG Plus is a Korean media and entertainment company subsidiary of YG Entertainment (YGE), specializing in producing and distributing a wide array of content that spans music, merchandise and beyond, all harnessed from the intellectual property (IP) of artists known for setting global trends.

Boomplay has been at the forefront of the music streaming revolution in Africa as an early-entrant streaming company known for its innovative and user-friendly platform with a vast collection of songs across various genres.

By offering YG Plus a means to access the African market, the exposure provided by Boomplay’s platform will undoubtedly increase the reach of these artists, open new doors for them and elevate their careers to new heights.

Boomplay users in turn will now have the opportunity to discover and enjoy music from talented artists distributed by YG Plus.

Overall, the partnership between YG Plus and Boomplay marks an exciting chapter in the music industry, promising an enriching experience for fans and artists alike.

Meanwhile, according to PWC’s “Africa Entertainment and Media Outlook 2023-2027” report, the African streaming market is expected to grow to a market size in the excesses of $500 million by 2027.

Additionally, the International Federation of Phonographic Industry (IFPI) announced that the African music industry recorded the highest regional growth globally in 2023.

About Boomplay

Boomplay is an Africa-focused music streaming and download service which houses millions of songs, videos, and entertainment news.

Boomplay users can stream their favourite songs for free and subscribe to access premium features such as ad-free streaming and saving music for offline play. Boomplay currently has over 70 million monthly active users (MAU) with a rich catalogue of over 130 million songs from around the world.

The service is available globally on mobile through the Google Play Store for Android, App Store for iOS and on the web via www.boomplay.com. The company has regional offices in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Tanzania.

About YG Plus

YG Plus is a South Korean entertainment and company that specializes in producing and distributing a varied array of content that spans music, merchandise and beyond, all harnessed from the intellectual property of artists known for setting global trends.

Previously, Phoenix Holdings Inc., YG Plus was acquired in November 2014 by YG Entertainment (YGE) to become a subsidiary of the entertainment company and entered the music distribution scene in 2019.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic