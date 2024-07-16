MX24 celebrates successful launch of MXBeatz Music Festival campus tour

MX24 is delighted to announce the resounding success of the Campus editions of the MXBeatz Music Festival, held on July 13th, 2024.

The festival brought a wave of excitement and entertainment to the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and Central University Ghana (CUC), drawing in over 6,000 enthusiastic students.

At UCC, a vibrant audience of more than 5,000 students witnessed thrilling performances by acclaimed artists including Medikal, J.Derobie, O’Kenneth, and more. Similarly, CUC saw an energetic crowd of over 1,000 students who enjoyed sensational acts by Edem and Yaw Darling, among others.

In addition to the exhilarating musical performances, MX24 proudly launched its innovative new app during the concerts.

The MX24 app, now available on iOS, Android, and web, allows students to watch MX24 TV live on their phones, listen to radio, and get instant news updates. This launch marks a significant step in our commitment to providing accessible and engaging content to our audience.

“We are thrilled by the incredible response to the campus editions of the MXBeatz Music Festival. It was a fantastic opportunity to connect with students and showcase our new app, which we believe will revolutionize how our audience engages with MX24,” said Jerome Garbah, Head of Programs of MX24.

The successful launch of these events is a testament to MX24’s dedication to delivering top-notch entertainment and staying at the forefront of media innovation. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the students, artists, and partners who made these events memorable.

Upcoming tours

The excitement doesn’t stop here. The MXBeatz Music Festival campus tours will continue from August to December 2024, bringing more incredible performances and interactive experiences to campuses across Ghana. Stay tuned for announcements on upcoming dates and locations.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates and events from MX24. Xperience more with MX24!

About MX24

MX24 is a dynamic media company committed to providing engaging and innovative content across various platforms. From live TV and content broadcasts to instant news updates, MX24 is dedicated to enhancing the media experience for its youthful audience.

