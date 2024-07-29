From media to artist management – Hackim Assi is changing the narrative with Olivetheboy

Hackim Assi, born 2nd April 1994, best known as Demzy, is a Ghanaian talent manager who has managed several musicians including Koo Kyei, Cedi Rap and Breden B. Currently, Demzy is the road manager for the budding Afrobeats artist, Olivetheboy.

He is a founding member of FulLCircl Management, a media hub and talent management company.

Demzy started his career as an entertainment and showbiz pundit and producer, being a regular pundit on the Showbiz Today show on Akim Tafo-based Nopras FM from 2018 to 2022 and later continued to Bryt Fm as a pundit and judge on their artist show. (National Rap Show).

In 2020, he served as the engine behind the popular online entertainment show on UK-based Lens Radio. Demzy has an extensive background in the music industry, with experience as an academy member and production manager for the Eastern Music and 3Music Awards respectively.

Additionally, at 3Music TV, he was involved as a producer, programme assistant and A&R, committed to music production and promotion.

He worked at Wildaland Festival as a coordinator and assistant project manager during its maiden edition in 2021 and a backstage manager for the second edition in 2023.

In 2018, Demzy collaborated with the We Care Foundation to organise an impactful street outreach initiative in Accra. The main objective of the initiative was to provide meals and support to more than 500 homeless children.

This street outreach was successfully carried out with the dedicated assistance of Pastor Asiwome, who played a crucial role in coordinating and facilitating the outreach.

Furthermore, in 2021, Demzy collaborated with tourism journalist, Jonilar to extend a helping hand to the Aboatia Community School located in the Juapon traditional area.

Their generous donation of over 500 exercise books, pens and other learning materials aimed to support the educational needs of the school and contribute to the academic development of its students.

Demzy was born to Mr. Rockson Assi and Mrs. Amela Yawa in Koforidua, the capital of the Eastern Region of Ghana. He grew up in a bustling household as the eldest of six siblings, where he learnt the values of responsibility and leadership from a young age.

He started his education at Kute Roman Catholic School in Kute-Buem in the Oti Region and enrolled in Bueman Senior High. Moving from Kute-Buem to Akim Tafo in 2012, he resumed his secondary education at Adonteng Senior High in Akim Kukurantumi, completing in 2013.

Demzy happily married Mrs. Benedicta Assi Kwade on 17th March, 2023, after connecting via social media – Clubhouse specifically – in 2020.

Instagram: demzy_gh X (Twitter): @demzy_gh1 Facebook: Demzy Gh

