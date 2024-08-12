Becoming A Star! Tidal Rave Festival holds Fireside Chat on Music with key industry insiders

Tidal Rave Festival and Influencer Africa brought an exclusive Fireside Chat on Music dubbed “Becoming A Star” last Saturday 10th August 2024.

This Fireside Chat featured talented artistes, influencers, DJs, and music producers who are currently shaping the creative space.

From heartfelt stories behind the biggest music hits to the secrets of their behind-the-scenes processes, the Fireside Chat provided rising creatives the ultimate experience to get firsthand insider information on how the creative industry operated and how they could break into the industry with authentic content, branding, and effective marketing strategies.

The Fireside Chat, which was sponsored by Johnnie Walker and supported by Influencer Africa’s Creatorthon, was held under the theme “Becoming A Star”.

It also served as the kickoff stage for the Tidal Rave Festival which has over the years built a community of creatives.

Tidal Rave Festival’s Fireside Chat on Music

From their stories, passions, and pain points to secrets behind their groundbreaking success, the Fireside Chat was an opportunity to hear uniquely selected artists, DJs, music producers, and distributors share their unfiltered truths and moments that defined their careers.

Kojo Manuel, the award-winning MC shared how he resigned from his corporate job to focus on building his stagecraft which has now led him to command stages such as Tidal Rave, Global Citizen, Afro Nation, and others.

Dancegod Lloyd also shared the moment he almost gave up because his initial dreams of traveling around the world were not coming to fruition, however, a unique opportunity set him on the current path he is on.

Khadijat El-Alawa, Co-Founder of the Continent Live, advised rising music stars to put a lot of focus on building their teams saying, “You need to see yourself as a startup business with a clear business plan indicating your goals and objectives.”

DJ Slim, who has been credited for his contributions to mainstreaming Kumerica also laid emphasis on the need to build and maintain relationships with key personalities in the industry.

During the second session of the day which had Emmanuel Sedo, Nana Yaa Amoah-Owusu, Joseph Adjei, and Terra Clottey on the panel, the conversation was geared towards personal branding, and creating community with other creatives.

Baba Sadiq, founder of 3 Music who was on the third panel with Yaw Twumasi, Prince Ganaku, and Big L, also emphasized the importance of rising music talents to build memorable stage presence, as he cited Black Sherif’s iconic performance of “Kwaku The Traveler” at the 2022 3 Music Awards.

The Fireside Chat doubled as a unique networking hub for creatives who later interacted with the panel members of all the sessions.

Through it all, the Fireside Chat set the space for the Tidal Rave community to come to life and connect with other Ravers.

