Alkians Entertainment holds successful music business seminar for artistes

Alkians Entertainment held a successful music seminar and soiree on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at Guide Radio in Accra.

The event, which attracted a diverse group of Ghanaian artists, managers, and industry professionals, was a resounding success, reinforcing Alkians Entertainment’s commitment to uplifting Ghanaian music on the global stage.

The seminar provided an invaluable platform for attendees to learn from some of the most respected names in the industry and heads of partner brands in the music ecosystem.

Speakers included Yaw Dan from Mdundo Ghana, Swayye Kidd from Boomplay Ghana, Nnamdi from Onerpm Africa, and Nana Gee from Eastern Child.

These experts shared their insights on navigating the evolving music landscape, tapping into emerging markets, and adopting strategies to elevate Ghanaian music internationally but importantly the educated musicians on the value possessed by the brands they represent.

Pictures From Alkians Entertainment’s Music Seminar

One of the highlights of the event was the support pledged by businessman Sugar Kwami, who committed to providing resources and mentorship to serve as an incubator for the growth of emerging artists.

His involvement promises to be a significant boost to the industry, offering artists the opportunity to develop their talents and expand their reach both locally and globally. This he seeks to do with the CEO of Alkians Entertainment Mr.Nelson Kissi Ansong.

Participants had the opportunity to engage in interactive discussions, network with peers, and gain actionable knowledge that will be instrumental in their careers.

Performances from young Ghanaian artistes, Boakye, Superwoman hitmaker Kwekupee and Crytical whose “Bokor Bokor “ is out this month serenaded patrons through the process.

Speaking after the event, Nelson Kissi Ansong; CEO of Alkians Entertainment mentioned that he extends its heartfelt thanks to all speakers, participants, and partners who contributed to making this seminar and soiree a landmark event in the Ghanaian music industry.

The organization remains dedicated to fostering growth and excellence among its members and looks forward to hosting more initiatives that empower artists and managers to achieve their full potential.

