fbpx
From The Industry

Elite PR joins Bongofest 2024 as an official PR partner

Bongofest 2024: Elite PR Makes Waves as Official PR Partner

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 21 mins ago
1 minute read
Elite PR joins Bongofest 2024 as an PR official partner
Elite PR joins Bongofest 2024 as an PR official partner. Photo Credit: Elite PR

Elite PR is pleased to announce its role as an official PR partner for Quamina MP’s highly anticipated festival: Bongofest 2024.

The announcement follows the public relations and digital marketing agency’s recent successes in Ghana’s showbiz scene.

As an outfit dedicated to promoting Africa’s very own, the new partnership between the premier Ghanaian brand and the award-winning artist-producer of ‘Amanfuor Girls’ fame marks a significant milestone in its ambition.

Related Articles

“We [Elite PR] believe in the power of music in bringing people together, which is why we are thrilled to be a part of Bongofest 2024. We will be committed to ensuring it is a resounding success as it aligns with our vision. These are the experiences we hope to be a part of,” Francis Amissah, the Founder and CEO of Elite PR, says.

Quamina MP’s manager, Peter Foreigner Mensah, said of the new partnership: “Elite PR have always exceeded our expectations with their top-notch services, spreading our message like wildfire across the country and subregion. We couldn’t look any further, highly recommended!”

Bongofest, an annual music festival launched in honor of Quamina MP’s late father, has quickly become a staple among music lovers since its inception in 2022.

The 2024 edition will unfold on Saturday, September 14, at School Kessim Astroturf in Mankessim, where an anticipated 10,000 attendees will troop.

This year, some of Ghana’s best, including Fameye, Medikal, Kelvyn Boy, Mr Drew, Twitch 4EVA, Kofi Mole, Kwame Yesu, Kimilist, Dayonthetrack, Gonaboy, La Même Gang, Asomacy and many more, are billed to perform.

The talented dance crews of Team Warrior and Team Groove Africa will also be there to entertain, with the addition of EL Baby as the host, ensuring a night full of spectacle.

School Kessim Astroturf is the place to be on Saturday, September 14! Do not miss your chance to be a part of this unforgettable experience.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 21 mins ago
1 minute read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Photo of Public Release

Public Release

Related Articles

Maintain by Magnom feat. KaySo, Quamina MP, Twitch & Almighty Trei

Video: Maintain by Magnom feat. KaySo, Quamina MP, Twitch & Almighty Trei

26th March 2019
Sista Afia awarded at Ghana Entertainment Awards USA

Sista Afia awarded at Ghana Entertainment Awards USA

2nd July 2019
Chocho Mucho by Bless feat. Kofi Kinaata

2019 Week 4: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

27th January 2019
Kenkey Seller (Remix) by Quamina MP feat. Medikal

Video: Kenkey Seller (Remix) by Quamina MP feat. Medikal

28th June 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 35: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown