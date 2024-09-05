Elite PR joins Bongofest 2024 as an official PR partner

Elite PR is pleased to announce its role as an official PR partner for Quamina MP’s highly anticipated festival: Bongofest 2024.

The announcement follows the public relations and digital marketing agency’s recent successes in Ghana’s showbiz scene.

As an outfit dedicated to promoting Africa’s very own, the new partnership between the premier Ghanaian brand and the award-winning artist-producer of ‘Amanfuor Girls’ fame marks a significant milestone in its ambition.

“We [Elite PR] believe in the power of music in bringing people together, which is why we are thrilled to be a part of Bongofest 2024. We will be committed to ensuring it is a resounding success as it aligns with our vision. These are the experiences we hope to be a part of,” Francis Amissah, the Founder and CEO of Elite PR, says.

Quamina MP’s manager, Peter Foreigner Mensah, said of the new partnership: “Elite PR have always exceeded our expectations with their top-notch services, spreading our message like wildfire across the country and subregion. We couldn’t look any further, highly recommended!”

Bongofest, an annual music festival launched in honor of Quamina MP’s late father, has quickly become a staple among music lovers since its inception in 2022.

The 2024 edition will unfold on Saturday, September 14, at School Kessim Astroturf in Mankessim, where an anticipated 10,000 attendees will troop.

This year, some of Ghana’s best, including Fameye, Medikal, Kelvyn Boy, Mr Drew, Twitch 4EVA, Kofi Mole, Kwame Yesu, Kimilist, Dayonthetrack, Gonaboy, La Même Gang, Asomacy and many more, are billed to perform.

The talented dance crews of Team Warrior and Team Groove Africa will also be there to entertain, with the addition of EL Baby as the host, ensuring a night full of spectacle.

School Kessim Astroturf is the place to be on Saturday, September 14! Do not miss your chance to be a part of this unforgettable experience.

