Experience the visuals for Moor Sound’s Emergency (911)

Moor Sound debuts with a 7-track EP; Summertime Sound
Photo Credit: Moor Sound

Ghanaian Artist, producer & DJ, Moor Sound, has given the visual treatment to his single ‘Emergency (911)’.

Taken from Moor Sound’s forthcoming EP ‘KILLA KESTRO’, the artist weaves in a message of progress and evolution, symbolizing his relentless pursuit of growth amid the infectious beats of the self produced & self written song.

The Tuzee directed & Nii Xowah edited visuals playfully stay true to Moor Sound’s lyrics and show him riding around Accra city in his mystery machine with his crew, all VIPs.

