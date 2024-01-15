Experience the visuals for Moor Sound’s Emergency (911)

Ghanaian Artist, producer & DJ, Moor Sound, has given the visual treatment to his single ‘Emergency (911)’.

Taken from Moor Sound’s forthcoming EP ‘KILLA KESTRO’, the artist weaves in a message of progress and evolution, symbolizing his relentless pursuit of growth amid the infectious beats of the self produced & self written song.

The Tuzee directed & Nii Xowah edited visuals playfully stay true to Moor Sound’s lyrics and show him riding around Accra city in his mystery machine with his crew, all VIPs.

