fbpx
News Flash

Legends Night with Daddy Lumba in the UK

Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 1 hour agoLast Updated: 4th March 2024
Less than a minute
Legends Night with Daddy Lumba in the UK
Legends Night with Daddy Lumba in the UK. Photo Credit: Daddy Lumba/Facebook

Excitement is reaching fever pitch among Daddy Lumba‘s devoted fans as flyers for his upcoming UK show flood social media.

With anticipation running high, fans eagerly await the announcement of the event dates, eager to make their preparations for the Legends Night.

Daddy Lumba’s imminent performance promises to be nothing short of spectacular, with expectations soaring for a show that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on UK audiences.

Related Articles

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 1 hour agoLast Updated: 4th March 2024
Less than a minute
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Related Articles

EMY Awards 2018

Video: Simi & Daddy Lumba performed at the EMY Awards 2018

20th August 2018
Daddy Lumba directs heavy traffic to YouTube & TV channels as official visuals for "Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo" released! - WATCH HERE

Daddy Lumba directs heavy traffic to YouTube & TV channels as official visuals for “Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo” released! – WATCH HERE

5th April 2023
What would a KiDi x Daddy Lumba collaboration sound like? It's in the pipeline!

What would a KiDi x Daddy Lumba collaboration sound like? It’s in the pipeline!

7th July 2022
Daddy Lumba pulls a fast one on Ghanaians with official Christmas banger; Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo

Daddy Lumba pulls a fast one on Ghanaians with official Christmas banger; Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo

23rd December 2022

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 9: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown