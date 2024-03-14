fbpx
KK Kabobo passes on after battling Liver disease! – Full Details HERE!

KK Kabobo was a cherished Highlife icon! RIP!

After a recent battle with liver disease, Highlife legend. KK Kabobo has passed on!

He died at the University of Ghana Medical Centre on Thursday March 14th, 2024, where he had been admitted and receiving treatment.

This comes after Mipromo Media, parent company of Ghanamusic.com and digital distributor of his songs, made a donation to him to assist with cost of his healthcare.

From all of us at MiPROMO Media and Ghanamusic.com, may his soul rest in perfect peace and to the family, accept our condolences.

