Delart Releases A Ga Party Anthem – “Yaaju Ohe”

“Yaaju Ohe” which means “go and bath” in GA is a party anthem which talks about the need to be clean at all times in the most fun and hilarious way.

The catch of this song aside the danceable hot beat, is the addictive call and response flow and the thought provoking lyrics.

Check it out “Yaaju Ohe” on all major DSPs.

Listen to Yaaju Ohe by Delart

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic