Delart Releases A Ga Party Anthem – “Yaaju Ohe”

Delart. Photo Credit: Delart
“Yaaju Ohe” which means “go and bath” in GA is a party anthem which talks about the need to be clean at all times in the most fun and hilarious way.

The catch of this song aside the danceable hot beat, is the addictive call and response flow and the thought provoking lyrics.

Check it out “Yaaju Ohe” on all major DSPs.

Listen to Yaaju Ohe by Delart

