Black Sherif storms Wireless Festival UK with thrilling performance

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 36 seconds ago
Photo Credit: Black Sherif /twitter

At the Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, London, Black Sherif enthralled the crowd with a dynamic set list from his incredible award-winning discography.

Following a successful US and European tour, which included appearances at the Couleur Cafe Festival in Belgium, SummerJam Festival in Köln, Afronation Portugal, and Openair Frauenfeld in Switzerland, the “Oil in my Head” crooner once again commanded attention with an outstanding display of flair.

He gave an exhilarating performance at one of Europe’s most prestigious festivals in the summer, Wireless Festival UK alongside artists like Travis Scott, Playboy Carti, Ice Spice, 50 Cent, Fivio Foreign, and Lil T-Jay, among other equally amazing talents.

Over 50,000 individuals attended the festival, which began on Friday, July 7 throughout the weekend festivities.

Doors were opened from 1.30 pm on Friday until 10.30 pm, from 11 am until 10.30 pm on Saturday, and from 11 am until 9.30 pm on Sunday.

Wireless Festival is an annual hip-hop festival that takes place in Finsbury Park, London and is widely known for its energetic A-list hip-hop roster and crazy after parties.

