Boomplay Partners Tiktok for Cross-promotion of Trending Content: Discover the Exciting Collaboration!

Africa-facing music streaming and download platform, Boomplay has announced a partnership with global short videos brand, TikTok, that explores cross-promotion of trending content on both platforms via mutual playlists and content discovery.

Users of both platforms will be pleased to know that Boomplay will now host a playlist of TikTok trending sounds, while TikTok will have Boomplay’s top songs as part of its discovery and sound pages.

The mutual playlists, tagged TikTokPicks and BoomplayPicks, will feature songs that made it into the top trending songs on both platforms each week, with TikTok’s list focusing on user-created content and songs that garnered the most engagements.

The vision for the partnership is such that Boomplay and TikTok are bringing the worlds of music and creativity of artists and creators together on the two platforms to build connections among fans, and give artists expanded reach.

The new partnership will see custom-curated playlists being shared and amplified on both platforms, taking the African rhythm, dance and storytelling to an even greater audience.

image1

“Boomplay continues to expand its strategic partnerships with global brands to offer artists creative and innovative channels to access their target audience while providing extensions for content promotion.

We are very excited to partner with TikTok, one of the largest and fastest growing platforms in the entertainment tech industry, with great creation properties perfectly suited to the music community,” said Paul Azumah-Ayitey, Public Relations Manager at Boomplay.

Commenting on the partnership, Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok’s Head of Content Programming for Sub-Saharan Africa said, “TikTok is hugely popular across Sub-Saharan Africa with a thriving community using our platform to share their love of music, sport, comedy, trends, fashion and the diverse culture that makes the region so unique.

With this partnership with Boomplay, we look to encourage our creative community to continue to use African music as the soundtrack for great content development while celebrating and taking African musicians to the world.”

image2

Boomplay and TikTok anticipate a successful outcome with this partnership as they amplify trending sounds to their constantly growing millions of users.

While many of these users already engage with the content properties on both platforms in different ways, this collaboration will allow creators and content owners to interact directly with their target audience in a more creative, fun and meaningful way that focuses on African music.

ABOUT BOOMPLAY

Boomplay is an Africa-focused music streaming and download service which houses millions of songs, videos, and entertainment news. Boomplay users can stream their favourite songs for free and subscribe to access premium features such as ad-free streaming and saving music for offline play.

Boomplay currently has over 90 million monthly active users (MAU) with a rich catalogue of over 100 million songs from around the world.

The service is available globally on mobile through the Google Play Store for Android, App Store for iOS and on the web via www.boomplay.com. The company has regional offices in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania and Cameroon.

ABOUT TIKTOK

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok’s global headquarters are in Los Angeles and Singapore, and its offices include New York, London, Dublin, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Jarkata, Seoul and Tokyo. www.tiktok.com.

