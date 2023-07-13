Experience God’s Goodness with Quame Gyedu’s New Song; Gratitude

Ghanaian Gospel music sensation and worshiper Quame Gyedu has dropped his much anticipated new song “Gratitude” a beautiful contemporary masterpiece that invites us to reflect on the blessings we have received from God and to also express our heartfelt appreciation.

In a conversation with Gospel Blogger Sista Ginna, The Gospel musician Quame Gyedu said his latest song the “Gratitude was birthed out of a place of acknowledgement and showing a sentiment of appreciation and thankfulness for all the goodness that God has brought in his life even through some challenging moments he has faced but was able to overcome.

Gratitude by Quame Gyedu begins with the question, “How can I say thank you for all you’ve done for me?”

These words capture the overwhelming feeling that fills our hearts when we realize the extent of God’s love and the countless ways always come through for us.

Written by Quame Gyedu with inspiration from the Holy Spirit “Gratitude is currently available for streaming and purchasing on all major music platforms including Boomplay, YouTube, Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, and all music platforms.

Quame Gyedu’s sincere and soulful vocals beautifully convey the inspiring message. Listen And Stream Here

