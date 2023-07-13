Fameye visits & showers gifts on biggest fan who named newborn after him

Meet Mr. Aboagye, widely known across social media as Fameye Jnr, a dedicated follower of the multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Fameye.

So deeply influenced by Fameye’s music and persona, Mr. Aboagye has named his newborn son Peter Fameye Aboagye, as a testament to his unwavering fandom.

The decision to name his son after him is a testament to the significant influence Fameye has had on his life.

Fameye’s rise to fame has been nothing short of extraordinary. With his unique blend of Afrobeats and highlife music, he has won the hearts of many and beyond.

IMG 8397 IMG 8396 IMG 8393 IMG 8388 IMG 8387 IMG 8395 IMG 8398

His songs often touch on everyday struggles and the pursuit of success, making him relatable to people from all walks of life.

Fameye earlier this week took time off his busy schedule to surprise this fan with some items to support the upbringing of the child. Lovely gesture!

