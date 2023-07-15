Gospel Musician Juliet Duodu inserts latest Single ‘Winning Side’

Juliet Duodu, a US-based Ghanaian musician releases her new single, “Winning Side,” on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

The passionate praise and worship leader of the Church of Pentecost seizes the moment to express her deep desire to lead believers to glorify God via her latest song “Winning Side”.

Speaking to this reporter in an exclusive interview, Juliet Duodu said that she wrote, “Winning Side” to inspire Christians through worship to create an atmosphere where the presence of God is tangibly felt.

“I wanted to write a song that would remind people that they are not alone, and that God is always with them and remind Christians that they are all on the Winning Side in God’s eyes regardless of what they’re going through”.

Juliet Duodu is poised to transform lives with her music as she ushers in a new era of spirit-filled worship and anointing with her music.

She invites all music lovers to indulge in her music as they experience an awe-inspiring presence of God through a transformative musical voyage that will uplift their spirit and ignite their faith.

“Winning Side” is a powerful song that is sure to resonate with fans of gospel music.

Be among the first to listen to Juliet Duodu’s “Winning Side” as it drops on Saturday, July, 15, 2023 on all digital platforms.