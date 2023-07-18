Wendy Shay peaks anticipation for ‘Habibi’ visuals with exclusive BTS shots in Dubai!

Wendy Shay, who is currently in Dubai is pushing boundaries with ‘Habibi,’ after revealing upcoming release of official music video for her chart-topping hit track.

‘Habibi’, which happens to be one of the songs off her record-breaking Enigma EP has been one of the standout tracks from the EP, earning critical acclaim, especially after Wendy Shay started the erotic dance challenge for the song.

The video which is directed by the talented Andy Madjitey and filmed against the stunning backdrop of Dubai, is set to captivate audiences worldwide. The video’s grand premiere is scheduled for Thursday, July 20, 2023.

With its infectious melodies and Wendy Shay’s charismatic performance, the song has become a fan favourite both in Ghana and beyond.

Director Andy Madjitey, who is known for his artistic vision and innovative approach to storytelling, the video captures the essence of the song, transporting viewers on a mesmerizing journey through captivating scenes and breathtaking landscapes of Dubai.

The combination of Wendy Shay’s magnetic presence and Andy Madjitey’s directorial genius is expected to create an unforgettable visual experience.

With numerous accolades under her belt, including multiple awards and nominations, she continues to push the boundaries of contemporary Ghanaian music.

Her unique blend of Afrobeat, Highlife, and Dancehall has earned her a special place in the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide.

Fans and music lovers alike can catch the world premiere of the ‘Habibi’ music video on Thursday, July 20, 2023. It will be available on Ruff Town Record’s official YouTube channel, as well as various other digital platforms.

The release of the video marks another milestone in Wendy Shay’s career and solidifies her status as an exceptional talent in the music industry.

