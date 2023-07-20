fbpx
Black Sherif lands in Kotoka to his arrest over contract breach – FULL DETAILS!

16 mins ago
Black Sherif lands in Kotoka to his arrest over contract breach - FULL DETAILS!
Photo Credit: Black Sherif/twitter

After shutting down concerts and festivals abroad, Black Sherif returned to the motherland in the late hours of July 19 at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to his unforeseen arrest.

According to reports by Kofi TV Black Sherif was moved from the airport to the police headquarters in Accra over a contractual breach involving a July 4 show that he failed to honour in Greece.

It further stated that the artiste was stopped at the airport because he had been placed on the stop list after a complaint was filed against him by a client.

We called our sources and it appears it is due to a contractual issue he has to play on a cruise ship in Greece having charged US$40,000 and receiving half of the amount,” Kofi Adomah, host on Kofi TV stated.

In the video below, he said the artiste “was due to receive the balance after playing the show.”

Black Sherif’s team is yet to comment on the report.

The 21-year-old artiste, real name Mohammed Ismail Sherif, is returning home from performing at some of the biggest music festivals across the US and Europe this summer.

His spanned performances at AfroNation Portugal, Wireless Festival UK, Couleur Cafe Festival in Belgium, SummerJam Festival in Köln, and Openair Frauenfeld in Switzerland, among others.

