Exclusive: Sarkodie Opens Up About the Secret Recording and Leak of ‘Try Me’!

For the first time ever, since the release of Try Me, Sarkodie has come out to mke various shocking revelations behind the recording and releasing Yvonne Nelson’s diss song.

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has revealed that his management team were not aware of his diss song to actress Yvonne Nelson.

According to the award-winning musician, he had to sneak into the studio to record the song ‘Try Me’ on the blind side of his team.

Speaking on the Way Up Show with Yee Show in the U.S, Sarkodie said he did that because he wanted to express himself without anyone interfering.

“I sneaked into the studio to even record this. I mean nobody heard it because I didn’t want to hear any advice. I just literally wanted to do what I felt at that time and face the consequences later on,” the rapper said.

“It wasn’t like the whole team sat down and said this was good to go. I did it personally for myself. I had a lot of phone calls after.”

Sarkodie came under the spotlight when he responded to Yvonne Nelson’s damning revelations in her book – I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

In the book, she narrated how she got pregnant for the rapper, disclosing that he asked her to abort the baby because he wasn’t ready.

“I called the man whose potent seed had germinated in me. His name is Michael Owusu Addo, a renowned Ghanaian musician who is better known as Sarkodie,” Yvonne wrote in his autobiography.

“Sarkodie was a budding musician with the potential to become one of the biggest artists in Ghana and beyond. At the time, however, the future looked uncertain, and his way through the maze of life still appeared too foggy to predict.

She added: “Success was not guaranteed. He was still living with his mother and was not ready to carry a burden while he was being carried by his mother.

“I wouldn’t call what had developed between us a serious relationship. I gravitated toward people in the music industry. For the longest time in my life, music was my getaway from all the unpleasant things life threw at me. So, I liked his talent. We started talking and got close. Closer.”

Sarkodie added that had his lawyer, Cynthia Quarcoo were to be alive, she probably would’ve stopped him from releasing such a song.

