Major Steppa connects with the Diaspora with new single, ‘Thank You Jah’

Ghanaian up-spirited singer, performer, and songwriter, Major Steppa, born Fredrick Sarfo Kantanka has tapped into the international community with his reggae single, ‘Thank You Jah’.

The single which caught the ears of music enthusiasts in the diaspora and international front earned a huge milestone, gaining a remastered version and official animation video from Red A Red Music Group (a New York-based Jamaican company) in collaboration with Humble Heights Connect (Ghana).

This remarkable musical and visual experience is set to inspire and uplift reggae lovers worldwide.

“Thank You Jah” by Major Steppa takes listeners on a journey of gratitude and reflection. The song’s soulful lyrics and enchanting harmonies encourage appreciation for life’s blessings.

Through gentle acoustic strums and emotive vocals, the track resonates with the listener, reminding them of the countless reasons to be thankful amidst life’s challenges.

This song is more than just music; it’s an experience that invites listeners to pause, appreciate the simple joys, and express gratitude to the divine force that guides them.

This animation video celebrates the spirit of conscious reggae, crafted with love, passion, and positive energy. Major Steppa’s original version garnered recognition, being featured on Reggaeville.com and the Jamaican Observer newspaper.

Now, with the remastered version and captivating animation, the gratitude-filled anthem reaches new heights.

Reggae lovers from Ghana, Jamaica, and around the world are invited to watch the animation video on YouTube and add this uplifting song to their playlists.

About Major Steppa:



Major Steppa, born Fredrick Sarfo Kantanka, is an up-spirited Ghanaian singer, performer, and songwriter known for his meaningful and powerful music. With a unique blend of reggae, dancehall, and afrobeat, Steppa has gained a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim for previous releases.

For partnership opportunities and creative collaborations, Major Steppa welcomes discussions with sponsors and business-minded individuals who share his vision of inspiring positive transformation through soulful music.

