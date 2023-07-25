From a Decade of Music to a Game-Changer: Mabel Okyere’s ‘Anuonyam’ Chronicles a Remarkable Transformation

In her 10-year music career, gospel artist Mabel Okyere has revealed that her latest song ‘Anuonyam’ has proven to be a game-changer.

Speaking on Cape Coast-based Property FM with Amansan Krakye, she said God is using the ‘Aha Ye Kwan Ho’ song to shower blessings on her.

“My new song has gone viral and I can confidently say so but Odi Aba which I did some years ago was also a hit. By the grace of God, that song did so well and it also played its part but Aha ye Kwan Ho I see it to be the game-changer because I released it just two months ago.

“By the grace of God within this short space of time, this song is everywhere, so I feel that God is speaking to me in the 10 years that I have been in the music scene.”

She said this sudden breakthrough has caused her to understand that there is indeed time for everything.

“God is actually using this song to bless me and that’s how I see it that God wants to prove to me that He has time for every human being on the face of this earth

