3Music Awards 2023: Postponed to Secure Unmatched Excellence in 2024!

The organizers of the esteemed 3Music Awards, 3music Network, have announced the postponement of this year’s edition through their social media channels.

“The decision comes in response to the need for securing adequate financial support and sponsorship, thereby upholding the unmatched standard of excellence that has defined the 3Music Awards over the years.” part of the statement reads.

“The 3Music Awards has garnered immense recognition as a premier celebration of musical talent, captivating audiences and enthusiasts alike. As a testament to our unwavering commitment to

excellence, we believe that rescheduling the event to 2024 will ensure that the 3Music Awards remains an unrivaled experience within the industry.

Press Release📰

3Media Networks has postponed the 2023 edition of the 3 Music Awards (@3musicAwards)#GhanaMusic pic.twitter.com/b9x6q4Rdko — Ghana Music (@GhanaMusic) July 26, 2023

“While we acknowledge the disappointment this may bring, we want to assure all our stakeholders-industry partners, sponsors, artists, and fans – that we are actively working behind the scenes to

secure the necessary support.

We remain dedicated to delivering an unforgettable 3Music Awards 2024, ” as stated by CEO of 3Media Networks, Rashida Yasmine Abdulai.

We value the trust and confidence placed in the 3Music Awards, and as such, we are resolute in our pursuit of maintaining the highest standards of production, setting the stage for a triumphant return next year. Throughout this period, we will keep all stakeholders updated on our progress and share any developments as they unfold.

The 3Media Networks team extends heartfelt gratitude for the understanding, patience, and continued support shown during this time. Together, we will overcome this temporary setback and

emerge stronger, delivering an extraordinary 3Music Awards experience that celebrates the very best of our industry.”

