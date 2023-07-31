Samini & Kokoveli graduate with a degree in Project Management from GIMPA

Ace Ghanaian hitmakers, Samini Dagaati and Kokoveli have successfully bagged a degree in Project Management Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA)

The artiste’s journey at GIMPA has come to a fruitful conclusion, his determination, and hard work serve as an inspiration to several other musicians who are juggling passion with education.

Samini in a post shared expressed his joy and gratitude to fans,

“Bagged my degree in #projectmanagement after 4 years on the #Greenhill #TGBTG …. Thank you @gimpa_greenhill ❤️❤️❤️ #akyesaaaaaaaaaa @manuelphotography_official,”

He also served as the Student Representative Council (SRC) president at the university during his study.

Many industry colleagues have celebrated the joy with the artiste, expressing their goodwill messages for the artiste.

