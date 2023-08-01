Yaw Blvck’s blissful new anthem, ‘Cloud 9’ slaps!

Yaw Blvck’s new release, ‘Cloud 9’ captures the sheen of the rising star in a package that spins adversity into a euphoric dancefloor-ready anthem that slaps.

And with the Summer in full swing, it couldn’t have come at a better time! Stream or download ‘Cloud 9’ across all major digital platforms.

‘Cloud 9’ is the tune for anyone in for a good time this Summer. Its laid-back atmosphere, smooth vocals and Amapiano-flavored production ooze a warmth that’s addictive and simply refreshing.

Yaw Blvck feels livelier than ever, expressing levels of joy and optimism fit for the season. And for good reason.

He delivers not just a fun and danceable track but a meaningful and inspirational one. According to the star, his latest is a reminder of why he makes music.

But it gets deeper, “I wrote ‘Cloud 9’ coming out of my lowest moment this year, at a point where I thought I had no one but myself,” Yaw Blvck shares. “I failed to see the smaller wins because I kept focusing on what was yet to be.

Until I decided to step back and began to see all the blessings around me – my chargie, family and fans have been super supportive, and I made this for all of them.”

As revealed by the star, perspective is everything and the LiugeeBeatz-produced track sees Yaw Blvck inspire fans to do the same. He seeks to lead them to discover a new sense of wonder and delight, sharing: “This song put me on my ‘Cloud 9’ and I hope it helps you get to yours and gets you dancing.”

‘Cloud 9’ showcases Yaw Blvck’s potential and evolution as an artist as he continues to explore new sounds and styles. Don’t miss it.

Instagram: yblvckmusic

Twitter: @yblvckMusic

Facebook: Yaw Blvck

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic